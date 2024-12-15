Visual Studio Code Remote - SSH
The Remote - SSH extension lets you use any remote machine with a SSH server as your development environment. This can greatly simplify development and troubleshooting in a wide variety of situations. You can:
No source code needs to be on your local machine to gain these benefits since the extension runs commands and other extensions directly on the remote machine. You can open any folder on the remote machine and work with it just as you would if the folder were on your own machine.
SSH Host Requirements
You can connect to a running SSH server on the following platforms.
Supported:
Other
While ARMv7l (AArch32) and ARMv8l (AArch64) support is available, some extensions installed on these devices may not work due to the use of x86 native code in the extension.
Security Note
Using Remote-SSH opens a connection between your local machine and the remote. Only use Remote-SSH to connect to secure remote machines that you trust and that are owned by a party whom you trust. A compromised remote could use the VS Code Remote connection to execute code on your local machine.
Installation
Getting started
Follow the step-by-step tutorial or if you have a simple SSH host setup, connect to it as follows:
You can press
You can also click on the Remote "Quick Access" status bar item in the lower left corner to get a list of the most common commands.
For more information, please see the extension documentation.
Release Notes
While an optional install, this extension releases with VS Code. VS Code release notes include a summary of changes to all Remote Development extensions with a link to detailed release notes.
As with VS Code itself, the extensions update during a development iteration. You can use the pre-release version of this extension to regularly get the latest extension updates before the official extension release.
Questions, Feedback, Contributing
Have a question or feedback?
Telemetry
Visual Studio Code Remote - SSH and related extensions collect telemetry data to help us build a better experience working remotely from VS Code. We only collect data on which commands are executed. We do not collect any information about image names, paths, etc. The extension respects the
License
By downloading and using the Visual Studio Remote - SSH extension and its related components, you agree to the product license terms and privacy statement.